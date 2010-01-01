A Friend Through Life's Toughest Moments
Personal Krisis Consultant is created to help Man with secrets they can't share with no one. This platform is there for you.
At Personal Krisis Consultant, everyone is equal, any secrets are too big or too small for us to bear. We are here for you, so you don't feel alone with any one to turn to in your time of need.
We are highly motivated to listen to you when you feel at your worst, or when you feel depressed. When you don't want to fight or you have surrender to the pain of life. We are here to pull you up.
We are here to listen and help pull you through any situation that's going on in your life, no crisis should determine the outcome of your life and your family.
If you're devastated over a decision , lonely and rejected by friends and family because of a temporary situation. Even though your family forsaken you at P.K.C. you're not alone , we want to be there when you need someone to lean on.
If you're down, discussed with life, lonely and frustrated we are here to pick you up every life matter even your life matter too.
